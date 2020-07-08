हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand Board Class 10 result 2020

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 declared, pass percentage touches record high of 75.01%

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on Wednesday at around 1 pm. The result is now available online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 declared, pass percentage touches record high of 75.01%

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on Wednesday at around 1 pm. The result is now available online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

According to JAC, a total of 75.01% students managed to clear the class 10th exam successfully. A total of 3.85 lakh (3,85,144) students appeared in Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020, out of which 2.88 lakh students cleared the secondary exam successfully. The pass percentage in 2019 was 70.81 per cent, while it was only 59.56% in 2018.

The students who secured 60 per cent and above marks will secure first division, the students between 45 to 60 per cent will get second division. The students between 33 and 45 per cent will get third division.

Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 10 results online:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website
Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details
Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result
Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Usually, JAC announces the result by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result has been delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of deadly virus in the country.

Meanwhile,  Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result is expected to be released in the last week of July. Around 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams in 2020.

