Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight returned to Lucknow after glitch detected in engine

NEW DELHI: A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight was sent back to Lucknow after a technical glitch was detected shortly after it took off from the airport on Sunday.

According to news agency ANI, the glitch was detected in one of the two engines of the IndiGo flight 6E-451, which was operating from Lucknow-Jaipur on Monday.

Indigo Neo engine detected glitch midair on Jan 21 from Lucknow- Jaipur 6E 451. One engine was stalled midair after takeoff followed by high vibration. Aircraft was turned back to Lucknow. — ANI (@ANI) 21 January 2019

Shortly after the flight took off from the Lucknow airport, the pilot observed high vibration on engine number 2.

IndiGo: An IndiGo flight 6E-451 was operating from Lucknow-Jaipur today. The pilot observed high vibration on engine number 2. As a precaution, he returned the aircraft to Lucknow. The aircraft is currently at Lucknow and being inspected by the technical team. pic.twitter.com/cS5miAFYqn — ANI (@ANI) 21 January 2019

As a precautionary measure, the pilot returned the aircraft to Lucknow.

The aircraft is currently at the Lucknow airport and being inspected by the technical team.