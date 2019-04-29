Jaish, ISIS terrorists planning 'fidayeen' attack in India, warn Intelligence agencies

New Delhi: Indian Intelligence agencies have warned that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is in touch with terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Islamic State terror group to carry out fresh attacks in Idia.

In a report sent to the Home Ministry, the IB agencies mentioned that ISI organised a secret meeting between the terrorists of Jaish and Islamic State members in Afghanistan. The report added that ISI has been planning more Pulwama-like attacks in Kashmir and therefore, has been making all efforts to bring the terror groups - ISIS and JeM, together.

A Home Ministry official said, "Jaish and Taliban terrorists have been fighting against NATO military forces in Afghanistan since a long time and we are keeping an eye on them. However, in the latest, efforts have been made to form ties between ISIS and Jaish. It appears that Pakistan's ISI is planning another conspiracy against India."

In a similar input, the IB agencies had warned that banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, who suffered a blow after IAF airstrikes in Pakistan's Balakot, has been active once again.

Intelligence report accessed by Zee News reveals that the Jaish chief recently resurfaced in Pakistan's Bahawalpur and held a meeting with top commanders of the banned terror group. The report added that Azhar also instructed the top commanders of JeM to choose highly-trained terrorists in order to carry out attacks in India at a short notice.

According to the report, Azhar asserted during a meeting that he was hale and hearty and he never had to go to the hospital or visit a doctor in the last 17 years. His claims were in contrast to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who had stated after the Pulwama attack that 'Azhar is unwell to an extent that he can't leave his house'.

The intelligence inputs added during the meeting with top commanders, Azhar discussed plans of 'Fidayeen' attacks and asked the terrorists to be prepared for more Pulwama like attacks on the Indian soil.