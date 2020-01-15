Jamia to move court against Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR of December 15 incident

The Executive Council (EC) of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Wednesday (January 15) decided that the varsity will move court seeking direction to police to register FIR in December 15, 2019 police action on students in Jamia library after an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the area turned violent.

The EC said in a press release that an application will be filed very soon in the lower court under section 156(3) of CRPC seeking direction to police to register FIR. The Jamia administration also said that new examination date sheet will be declared by Controller of Examination in consultation with all the Deans. It added that several steps have been taken to ensure safety and security of students inside campus and more steps will be taken in future to guarantee the safety and security of students.

On Tuesday (January 14), a four-member team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) headed by a DSP visited Jamia and recorded the statement of students who were either injured or witnessed the police brutality inside the university library on December 15, 2020. It may be recalled that Delhi Police lathi-charged and fired teargas on students after the anti-CAA protest near the university campus turned violent on December 15.

A total of 25 students out of 40 present on Tuesday gave their version in writing to the NHRC team. Before written statements, the NHRC team interacted with all the students and heard the stories of police action on the students of varsity on December 15. The NHRC team will visit Jamia on Wednesday (January 15) again for recording the statement of remaining students, employees and security personnel of the university. It is learnt that the NHRC team will visit the university on January 16, 17 too.

The varsity was closed on December 16 after the police action on students and it had also cancelled the examinations and declared vacation till January 5, 2020.