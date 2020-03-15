Jammu and Kashmir: 4 terrorists killed in gunfight in Anantnag's Watrigam, encounter underway

Jammu: The security forces on Sunday (March 15) killed at least four terrorists in a gunbattle in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the police, the encounter broke out in the wee hours today at Dialgam area in Watrigam in Anantnag.

According to sources, one of the four terrorists is believed to be linked to the Pakistan-backed Hizbul Mujahideen while the other three were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit. The police said that the security forces received a tip-off about the holed-up terrorists in a hideout when they launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

(This is a developing story and more details are awaited.)