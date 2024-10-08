Jammu And Kashmir Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners, Their Constituencies

J&K Assembly Election Results: The people of Jammu and Kashmir have spoken, and the early trends are in. The NC-Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark, leading on 48 seats, with the National Conference (NC) leading in 40 and the Congress in eight seats.

The BJP trails with leads in 23 seats, the PDP is ahead in three, and others are making their presence felt on nine seats. The NC and Congress entered the polls together, fielding 52 and 31 candidates, respectively.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shines in the results, leading in both the Ganderbal and Budgam seats. However, Iltija Mufti, the PDP candidate and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, is currently trailing.

Counting began at 8 a.m. across 28 centers in Jammu and Kashmir, with postal votes counted first. The fate of 873 candidates, including prominent figures from various parties, is now in the balance.

This election marks a historic moment, as it will establish the first elected government in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370. Voter turnout stood at 63.45%, slightly lower than the 65.52% seen in 2014.

SEATS Winners Anantnag Rajpora Bhadarwah Pampore Doda Shopian Anantnag West Pahalgam Pulwama Kulgam Tral Devsar Dooru Zainapora Ramban Banihal Kishtwar Doda West Inderwal Ramnagar Gulmarg Ramgarh Uri Baramulla Reasi Lal Chowk Kathua Samba Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Rajouri Kupwara Kangan Bani Kangan Eidgah Kokernag Vijaypur Bahu Ganderbal Akhnoor Hazratbal Budgam Nagrota Pattan Handwara Gulabgarh Hiranagar Bishnah Bandipora Gurez Chadoora Habba Kadal Chenani Basohli Nowshera Beerwah Billawar Marh Mendhar Khan Sahib Surankote Budhal Lolab Hiranagar Langate Karnah Zadibal Rafiabad Suchetgarh Khanyar Chanapora Jasrota Sonawari Chhamb Thannamandi Jammu West Jammu North Jammu East Poonch Haveli Wagoora-Kreeri Chrar-i-Sharief Srigufwara-Bijbehara Shangus-Anantnag East Padder-Nagseni R. S. Pura-Jammu South Kalakote-Sunderbani Central Shalteng D. H. Pora Udhampur West Udhampur East

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha will nominate five members to the Assembly, including two women, two Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and one representative of the West Pakistan refugees.