NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2024

Jammu And Kashmir Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners, Their Constituencies

J&K Assembly Election Results: The NC-Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark in Jammu and Kashmir elections, leading on 48 seats according to early trends.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jammu And Kashmir Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners, Their Constituencies File Photo

J&K Assembly Election Results: The people of Jammu and Kashmir have spoken, and the early trends are in. The NC-Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark, leading on 48 seats, with the National Conference (NC) leading in 40 and the Congress in eight seats.

The BJP trails with leads in 23 seats, the PDP is ahead in three, and others are making their presence felt on nine seats. The NC and Congress entered the polls together, fielding 52 and 31 candidates, respectively.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shines in the results, leading in both the Ganderbal and Budgam seats. However, Iltija Mufti, the PDP candidate and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, is currently trailing.

Counting began at 8 a.m. across 28 centers in Jammu and Kashmir, with postal votes counted first. The fate of 873 candidates, including prominent figures from various parties, is now in the balance.

This election marks a historic moment, as it will establish the first elected government in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370. Voter turnout stood at 63.45%, slightly lower than the 65.52% seen in 2014.

SEATS

Winners

Anantnag

 

Rajpora

 

Bhadarwah

 

Pampore

 

Doda

 

Shopian

 

Anantnag West

 

Pahalgam

 

Pulwama

 

Kulgam

 

Tral

 

Devsar

 

Dooru

 

Zainapora

 

Ramban

 

Banihal

 

Kishtwar

 

Doda West

 

Inderwal

 

Ramnagar

 

Gulmarg

 

Ramgarh

 

Uri

 

Baramulla

 

Reasi

 

Lal Chowk

 

Kathua

 

Samba

 

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

 

Rajouri

 

Kupwara

 

Kangan

 

Bani

 

Kangan

 

Eidgah

 

Kokernag

 

Vijaypur

 

Bahu

 

Ganderbal

 

Akhnoor

 

Hazratbal

 

Budgam

 

Nagrota

 

Pattan

 

Handwara

 

Gulabgarh

 

Hiranagar

 

Bishnah

 

Bandipora

 

Gurez

 

Chadoora

 

Habba Kadal

 

Chenani

 

Basohli

 

Nowshera

 

Beerwah

 

Billawar

 

Marh

 

Mendhar

 

Khan Sahib

 

Surankote

 

Budhal

 

Lolab

 

Hiranagar

 

Langate

 

Karnah

 

Zadibal

 

Rafiabad

 

Suchetgarh

 

Khanyar

 

Chanapora

 

Jasrota

 

Sonawari

 

Chhamb

 

Thannamandi

 

Jammu West

 

Jammu North

 

Jammu East

 

Poonch Haveli

 

Wagoora-Kreeri

 

Chrar-i-Sharief

 

Srigufwara-Bijbehara

 

Shangus-Anantnag East

 

Padder-Nagseni

 

R. S. Pura-Jammu South

 

Kalakote-Sunderbani

 

Central Shalteng

 

D. H. Pora

 

Udhampur West

 

Udhampur East

 

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha will nominate five members to the Assembly, including two women, two Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and one representative of the West Pakistan refugees.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

