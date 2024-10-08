Jammu And Kashmir Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners, Their Constituencies
J&K Assembly Election Results: The NC-Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark in Jammu and Kashmir elections, leading on 48 seats according to early trends.
J&K Assembly Election Results: The people of Jammu and Kashmir have spoken, and the early trends are in. The NC-Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark, leading on 48 seats, with the National Conference (NC) leading in 40 and the Congress in eight seats.
The BJP trails with leads in 23 seats, the PDP is ahead in three, and others are making their presence felt on nine seats. The NC and Congress entered the polls together, fielding 52 and 31 candidates, respectively.
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shines in the results, leading in both the Ganderbal and Budgam seats. However, Iltija Mufti, the PDP candidate and daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, is currently trailing.
Counting began at 8 a.m. across 28 centers in Jammu and Kashmir, with postal votes counted first. The fate of 873 candidates, including prominent figures from various parties, is now in the balance.
This election marks a historic moment, as it will establish the first elected government in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370. Voter turnout stood at 63.45%, slightly lower than the 65.52% seen in 2014.
|
SEATS
|
Winners
|
Anantnag
|
|
Rajpora
|
|
Bhadarwah
|
|
Pampore
|
|
Doda
|
|
Shopian
|
|
Anantnag West
|
|
Pahalgam
|
|
Pulwama
|
|
Kulgam
|
|
Tral
|
|
Devsar
|
|
Dooru
|
|
Zainapora
|
|
Ramban
|
|
Banihal
|
|
Kishtwar
|
|
Doda West
|
|
Inderwal
|
|
Ramnagar
|
|
Gulmarg
|
|
Ramgarh
|
|
Uri
|
|
Baramulla
|
|
Reasi
|
|
Lal Chowk
|
|
Kathua
|
|
Samba
|
|
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi
|
|
Rajouri
|
|
Kupwara
|
|
Kangan
|
|
Bani
|
|
Kangan
|
|
Eidgah
|
|
Kokernag
|
|
Vijaypur
|
|
Bahu
|
|
Ganderbal
|
|
Akhnoor
|
|
Hazratbal
|
|
Budgam
|
|
Nagrota
|
|
Pattan
|
|
Handwara
|
|
Gulabgarh
|
|
Hiranagar
|
|
Bishnah
|
|
Bandipora
|
|
Gurez
|
|
Chadoora
|
|
Habba Kadal
|
|
Chenani
|
|
Basohli
|
|
Nowshera
|
|
Beerwah
|
|
Billawar
|
|
Marh
|
|
Mendhar
|
|
Khan Sahib
|
|
Surankote
|
|
Budhal
|
|
Lolab
|
|
Hiranagar
|
|
Langate
|
|
Karnah
|
|
Zadibal
|
|
Rafiabad
|
|
Suchetgarh
|
|
Khanyar
|
|
Chanapora
|
|
Jasrota
|
|
Sonawari
|
|
Chhamb
|
|
Thannamandi
|
|
Jammu West
|
|
Jammu North
|
|
Jammu East
|
|
Poonch Haveli
|
|
Wagoora-Kreeri
|
|
Chrar-i-Sharief
|
|
Srigufwara-Bijbehara
|
|
Shangus-Anantnag East
|
|
Padder-Nagseni
|
|
R. S. Pura-Jammu South
|
|
Kalakote-Sunderbani
|
|
Central Shalteng
|
|
D. H. Pora
|
|
Udhampur West
|
|
Udhampur East
|
Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha will nominate five members to the Assembly, including two women, two Migrant Kashmiri Pandits, and one representative of the West Pakistan refugees.
