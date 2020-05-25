हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashnmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam district

Soon after being trapped, the militants were asked to surrender, but they opened fire, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, said the police official.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kulgam district
Representational Image: ZeeNews

New Delhi: Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Khur village in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district in morning hours on Monday (May 25) as cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in the area.

According to police, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the area by joint team of forces including 34 RR, CRPF and Kulgam Police on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area in wee hours today.

Soon after being trapped, the militants were asked to surrender, but they opened fire, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter, said the police official.

Sources told Zee Media that two-three militants are believed to be trapped. 

