Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri district for 2nd consecutive day

Pakistan on Sunday resorted to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, for the second consecutive day.

Pakistan violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector around 5.15 pm, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The security forces retaliated effectively.

"At about 1715 hours (5.15 pm), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector," a defence spokesperson told PTI.

"Pakistan continues with its nefarious designs along (the) LoC. Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," the spokesperson said in a brief statement.

A police official said dozens of mortars were fired by Pakistan from across the LoC, hitting several villages, including Kalsia, Manpur and Ganiya.

No one was injured in the shelling that was still continuing when last reports were received, the official added.

On Saturday too, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in Rajouri district.

After a lull of a day, Pakistan on Saturday targetted the forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of the district at 4.30 pm.

"At about 1630 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector," a defence spokesman said. The spokesman said the Army is retaliating "strongly and effectively".

There was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side in the cross-border firing which was still continuing when last reports were received, he said.

On Thursday, the Pakistan army fired on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, thereby violating the ceasefire for the third consecutive day.

The Pakistan army resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector from 1 am. Indian troops retaliated strongly, officials had said.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Kalal sector of Rajouri district.

The Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well.

The year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two countries, officials had added.

Amid mounting tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack and increasing ceasefire violations, the people along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in this region are living under intense fear.