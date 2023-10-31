trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682573
Jammu And Kashmir Police Constable Shot Dead In Third Target Killing In 72 Hours

A senior police officer said that constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Wailoo Tangmarg was shifted in critical condition to the Sub District hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The terrorists are once against trying to spread panic and create chaos in Jammu and Kashmir which is gradually returning to normalcy. In a third targeted killing within three days, a police constable was fired upon by terrorists near the Wailoo Tangmarg area in the Baramullah district of North Kashmir. The constable succumbed to his injuries, said officials. 

A senior police officer said that constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Wailoo Tangmarg was shifted in critical condition to the Sub District hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The area is under cordon and a manhunt has been launched to nab attackers. 

Pertinently, this is the third target attack by terrorists in Kashmir in the last three days. On Sunday, a J&K police inspector named Masroor Wani was critically injured after terrorists fired upon him in the Eidgha area of downtown while he was playing cricket while on Monday, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama. 

