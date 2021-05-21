Jammu and Kashmir Police observes 'National Anti-Terrorism Day' throughout valley

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police observed “National Anti-Terrorism Day” during which a pledge to fight against the menace of terrorism was taken in all police establishments across the Kashmir Valley on Friday (May 21). The functions were organized while following social distancing norms and other Covid-19 protocols.

The main function of the event was organized at District Police Lines Srinagar where IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar–IPS led the officers and jawans in administering the “Anti-Terrorism Day” pledge. The IGP Kashmir read out the pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony and understanding among all fellow beings & fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.

While speaking on the occasion, IGP Kashmir said that our motive is to end terrorism in the Kashmir Valley so as to create a terror-free environment for the common people who want to live peacefully.

He appealed to police, security forces and parents to work sincerely and exert more to stop the recruitment of local youths into terrorist rank. A comprehensive and coordinated effort by police, security forces, education and sports departments and family is a need of the hour. He said that in order to give a chance to the local terrorists trapped in encounters we delay reasonably operations to facilitate their surrender.

He also said that we have already taken various measures including sports activities, cultural events and other programs to bring youth into the mainstream, but due to Covid 19 we were constrained to halt these activities. IGP Kashmir further said that today we take a pledge to condemn all forms of violence, terrorism and its related activities.

Similar pledge functions were also held at all the Kashmir based district Police headquarters & Armed battalions while following due COVID-19 protocols & other guidelines. These pledge functions were led by the respective district SSsP & concerned commandants during which the Officers & officials took a pledge to continue their fight against the menace of terrorism.

Live TV