Jammu and Kashmir police officer shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district

Terrorists on Monday shot dead a police officer while he was returning home after offering prayers at a mosque in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The incident took place in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official added.

Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was rushed to Bijbehara sub-district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Bhat was presently posted at Police Training Centre in Lethpora in Pulwama district. Terrorists fired upon Inspector Bhat near his residence in Sundpora Kanelwan area in Bijbehara of Anantnag.

The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot. An investigation in the matter is underway, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An official statement read, "Today at about 1830 hours terrorists fired upon a police inspector identified as Inspector Mohammad Ashraf Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat resident of Chandpora Kanelwan near his residence. The officer received gunshot injuries and was evacuated to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom."

"Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," it added.

The statement also read, "To pay honour and respect to the martyr, a wreath-laying ceremony led by IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS was held at DPL Anantnag, where floral tributes were paid to the martyr. DIG SKR, SSP’s of Anantnag, Pulwama and Awantipora besides, other officers and colleagues of the martyr also laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of the martyr and paid rich tributes to the martyr. Jammu and Kashmir Police stand by the family of the martyr at this critical juncture and pay our rich tributes to the martyr."