Jammu and Kashmir reports first case of coronavirus; all primary schools in Jammu, Samba to be shut till March 31

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir reported its first case of coronavirus on Saturday (March 6), an ANI report said. With the new confirmed case, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country reached 32. The person is receiving treatment at government medical college in Jammu, sources added.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir's administration said that the test results of two persons indicate that there is a high probability of them being positive for the disease.

In the meantime, the state authorities have directed all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts to be closed till March 31 with immediate effect.

All biometric attendance in Jammu and Kashmir to be suspended immediately till March 31.

Principal secretary planning, development, monitoring and J&K government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal, tweeted: "All primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of J&K to be closed till March 31 with immediate effect. All biometric attendance in J&K to be suspended immediately till March 31."

The health department in the state has been put on alert to deal with possible cases of COVID-19 in Kashmir. Trained staff has been mobilised and an isolation ward has been established.

Doctors have been deputed at medical centres across Kashmir. The J&K government has also deputed medical staff to screen foreigners at Srinagar airport.

Dr Shafqat Khan, Nodal Officer, Coronavirus Control, told IANS, "7000 cases have been screened in J&K so far, 300 cases have been put under surveillance and 27 have been sent for testing to Delhi."

"The administration is planning to set up a laboratory in J&K so that samples are not sent outside and tests are conducted in the union territory to avoid time-lapse," he said.

It is to be noted that on Saturday, two persons from Hoshiarpur tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. The virus has killed so far 3,497 people globally.