Jammu and Kashmir: Terror associate arrested in Kupwara, 10 grenades, 182 bullets recovered

Kupwara: In a joint operation, the Territorial Army and the police on Tuesday (May 11) arrested a terror associate in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The security officials recovered ten grenades and 182 rounds of AK-47 rifle from the accused who has been identified as Abdul Ahad Lone.

Lone was nabbed in Kralpora area in the district after the officials acted on specific information.

“Territorial Army and SOG Kralpora arrested the militant associate Abdul Ahad Lone based on specific information,” the officials said.

“10 grenades and 182 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from his possession,” they added.

They further said that the middle-aged man was formerly associated with Al-Badr. The police are investigating the case further.

Earlier today, at least three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police recovered arms and ammunition including 1 AK-47 rifle, 2 pistols and incriminating materials from the site of encounter.

