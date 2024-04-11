Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed, 3 Arrested As Forces Foil Attempt To Disrupt Polls

A LeT terrorist was killed in an encounter while three terrorist associates were arrested with ammunition in two separate anti-terror operations in Kashmir in the last 12 hours. Acting on specific information regarding the presence of a terrorist in the Frassipora area of Pulwama village, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police, Army (53RR), and CRPF (183Bn) in the wee hours.

A police spokesman said, "As the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, a terrorist was killed, and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. The terrorist was later identified as Danish Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar and a member of the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Arms, ammunition, and incriminating materials were recovered from the killed terrorist."

Meanwhile, in another successful operation, security forces claimed to have busted a terror module in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The Baramulla Police, in a handout, said, "Police along with security forces arrested three terror associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials and grenades from their possession in Baramulla."

It further reads, "Acting on credible intelligence that unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organization were moving in Baramulla town with intentions to target security forces. Three persons from Baramulla town, identified as Owais Ahmad Waza, son of Gh Mohd Waza, resident of Ganie Hamam Baramulla, Basit Fayaz Kaloo, son of Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo, resident of Ganie Hamam Baramulla, and Faheem Ahmad Mir, son of Tariq Ahmad Mir, resident of Mir Sahab Old Town Baramulla, were assisting them and providing information about security force movements. Their intention was to disturb the peace process in Baramulla in view of forthcoming elections, orchestrated by their handlers across the border."

Upon receiving this information, an investigation was launched. During the investigation, the three accused persons were apprehended in Old Town Baramulla, and upon their disclosure, three hand grenades were recovered from their possession. Further investigation of the case is in process.

In view of the forthcoming parliamentary elections, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert from the Line of Control (LOC) to the hinterland to cities. Inputs from the intelligence wing suggest that terrorist camps across the border have become active and are planning to disrupt the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.