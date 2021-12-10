हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Two policemen killed in terror attack in Bandipora district, probe on

The terrorists opened fire on the police team at the Gulshan Chowk in the evening, leading to the death of SgCt Mohammad Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two policemen killed in terror attack in Bandipora district, probe on
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Srinagar: Two cops were killed in a terror attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, evoking widespread condemnation from various political parties.

The terrorists opened fire on the police team at the Gulshan Chowk in the evening, officials said.

The two policemen were injured in the firing and were admitted to a hospital, where they died, they said. Security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search for the assailants, the officials added, and identified the slain cops as SgCt Mohammad Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is in progress, they said.

The attack evoked strong condemnation from mainstream political parties.

"I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time," National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The Peoples Conference wrote: "We strongly condemn the militant attack in Gulshan Chowk, Bandipora today in which two policemen lost their lives. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with their families."

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also condemned the killing and demanded stern action against those responsible for the attack. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir PoliceTerroristBandipora
Next
Story

Goa Assembly polls 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra promises 30% reservation in jobs for women

Must Watch

PT16M7S

CDS General Bipin Rawat's death - a tragic loss for India