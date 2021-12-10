Jammu and Kashmir: Two policemen killed in terror attack in Bandipora district, probe on

Srinagar: Two cops were killed in a terror attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, evoking widespread condemnation from various political parties.

The terrorists opened fire on the police team at the Gulshan Chowk in the evening, officials said.

The two policemen were injured in the firing and were admitted to a hospital, where they died, they said. Security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search for the assailants, the officials added, and identified the slain cops as SgCt Mohammad Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad.

Bandipora, J&K: Wreath laying ceremony of the two police personnel- SgCT Mohd Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad has been conducted. The two succumbed to injuries in a terrorist attack in Gulshan Chowk area, earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/BUlaMihDjv — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

Police have registered a case and an investigation is in progress, they said.

The attack evoked strong condemnation from mainstream political parties.

"I condemn the militant attack on the police in Bandipore area of North Kashmir earlier today that resulted in the death in the line of duty of J&K police personnel Muhammad Sultan and Fayaz Ahmad. May Allah grant them Jannat & may their families find strength at this time," National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The Peoples Conference wrote: "We strongly condemn the militant attack in Gulshan Chowk, Bandipora today in which two policemen lost their lives. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with their families."

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also condemned the killing and demanded stern action against those responsible for the attack.

Live TV