Jammu And Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season – Check Details

Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed subzero temperatures in almost all parts. Srinagar had a drastic drop in temperature with minus 2.1 degrees Celsius recorded as the minimum temperature in Srinagar. This marked the coldest night in Srinagar of this season.

Apart from Srinagar almost in all parts of Srinagar temperatures remained below freezing point.

Minimum temperatures recorded today in Kashmir were as follows: Qazigund shivered at minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, Sonamarg at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, Anantnag at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, Ganderbal at minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, while Shopian was the coldest in Kashmir with a temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.

The Ladakh valley experienced a greater drop in temperatures, with Leh shivering at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius, Kargil at minus 8.3 degrees Celsius, and Drass remaining the coldest place in the country with a temperature of minus 12.2 degrees Celsius.

MeT has already predicted severe winters in Kashmir and Ladakh this season. The early dip in temperatures indicates stark weather conditions in the valley, where the nights are freezing and even daytime temperatures remain below normal.