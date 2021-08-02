Jammu and Kashmir: Youth from Kulgam shines in IES exam, secures AIR-2

New Delhi: Tanveer Ahmad Khan, a resident of Nigeenpora Kund, in the southern part of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, has secured AIR-2 in the Indian Economic Services (IES) examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). With this achievement, he has become the first youth from Kashmir valley to qualify for the IES exam.

Khan removed all barriers and achieved the top rank, even with the lack of availability of communication and connectivity. Khan studied in a local primary school and later went to Government Degree College Anantnag. He is also has a Masters in Economics from Kashmir University. Following his masters, Khan went to Kolkata for M.phil and was preparing for IES side by side. “It was a hard struggle but I never stopped,” he said.

Khan’s father is a farmer and works in Punjab during the winter. While talking about his struggle, Khan said that along with his parents, his maternal uncle Ghulam Nabi Rather, a teacher by profession, kept him guiding and supporting financially and emotionally. “This accomplishment is not the only mine, it has many stakeholders,” he said.

While remembering his teachers, Khan said one of his teachers namely Bilal Ahmed Wani played a key role in my education. He said, “indeed financial support matters a lot but that should not be an obstacle between your goals”. Additionally, Khan also hailed NGOs who helped him in difficult times.

After this breakthrough congratulations poured in for Khan. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Nigeenpora Kund, Kulgam for getting AIR-2 in Indian Economic Service (IES) 2020. I have always believed that the youth of J&K are inherently capable and full of potential. His feat will inspire and motivate our youngsters. I wish him a bright career.”

