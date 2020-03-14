Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party members meet PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a 24 member delegation from Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party on Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. The party delegation was led by Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari.

During the interaction, PM Modi called for Janbhagidari in transforming Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized on the importance of an administration that gives voice to the people. He also said that democracy in the region could be strengthened through a fast-moving process of political integration.

Speaking on youth empowerment, Prime Minister said that youth should act as catalytic agents for the development of Jammu & Kashmir. He highlighted the importance of skill development and creating new employment opportunities for the youth to bring in an overall transformation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister also discussed various issues like concerns on demographic changes, delimitation exercise and grant of state domicile with the members of the newly formed party.



Prime Minister assured full support to the party delegation and asserted that the government is committed to the economic development of the region through an extensive focus on infrastructure development and creating new investment opportunities in sectors like tourism and assured full support by the government to resolve all the issues being faced by the territory.

PM underlined that the Government will work with all sections of the population to realize the hopes of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at an early opportunity.

Meanwhile, Altaf Bukhari lauded the governments decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir and thanked the Prime Minister for his unstinted support and untiring efforts towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation of the newly formed party also appreciated the efforts of the government, security agencies and the people of Jammu and Kashmir towards maintaining peace and security in the region.