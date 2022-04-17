हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu & Kashmir: Police arrests terrorist associate in Handwara, arms and ammunition recovered

Police along with 15 RR at a checkpoint established at Sonmullah Crossing intercepted a suspicious person, who on seeing joint Naka party, tried to flee from the spot but the alert party apprehended him tactfully. He has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Kumar, son of AB Raheem Kumar, resident of Lilum Vilgam.

Representational image

During his search, incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition, including 01 Chinese Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines, 13 live rounds of 9mm and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession.

Affiliation and involvement of the arrested terrorist associate is being ascertained.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in the police station Vilgam and investigation has been initiated.

It's pertinent to mention here that since January, security forces have apprehended as many as 167 terrorists associates in Kashmir valley. 

 

Shehbaz Sharif writes letter to PM Modi, seeks peaceful ties with India

