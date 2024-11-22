LIVE Updates |Jamua (SC) Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For BJP vs JMM

Jamua (SC) Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live:Jamua (SC) Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Jamua seat was held on November 20.

The Jamua assembly seat is a BJP stronghold where BJP won 3 times while JVM won 1 times since the 2005 elections.

Jamua (SC) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

There are a total of 8 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Manju Devi of BJP and Kedar Hazara of JMM and other 8 candidate independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections,Kedar Hazra of the BJP won the elections by defeating Manju Kumari of INC by around 18,175 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections,Kedar Hazra contested the polls on the BJP ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Satya Narayan Das of the JVM by 23,100 votes.

The main contest in the Jharkhand assembly election is between the ruling BJP and the opposition JMM where Manju Devi is contesting on the BJP ticket while Kedar Hazra is the JMM candidate.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.