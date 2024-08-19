Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko Arrives In India For 2+2 Ministerial Meeting

Japanese Foreign Minister, Kamikawa Yoko arrived in India on Monday, to participate in the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting. Confirming her arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs said that substantive discussions covering various spheres of the "India-Japan multifaceted partnership" lie ahead.

"Welcome to India! FM @Kamikawa_Yoko of Japan arrives in New Delhi for the Third India-Japan 2+2 Foreign & Defence Ministers' meeting to be held tomorrow. Substantive discussions covering various spheres of India-Japan multifaceted partnership lie ahead," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the third round of India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers' Meeting will be held on August 20. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the Indian side and hold meetings with Japanese Defence Minister Minorou Kihara and Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

"The third round of the India-Japan 2+ 2 Foreign-Defence ministers meeting will be held on the 20th of August, 2024, in Delhi," Randhir Jaiswal said at the weekly press briefing on Friday." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar will be attending from the Indian side," he added.

The first and second rounds of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meetings were held in 2019 in New Delhi and in 2022 in Tokyo. MEA further emphasised that India-Japan relations are at a very high level and the 2+2 meet will give a major boost to all aspects of the relationship.

"2+2 dialogue with Japan is very important for us and this is the third one that is happening. India-Japan relation is at a very high level. Getting the foreign ministers and defence ministers of both countries on the same platform will give a major boost to all aspects of our relationship," Jaiswal further said.