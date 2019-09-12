Nehru was wrong on J&K, PM Modi corrected historic blunder by revoking Article 370: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was wrong in the approach towards Jammu and Kashmir adding that the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was right. The senior BJP leader lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he showed courage in correcting the "historic blunder" by abrogating Article 370 in the erstwhile state.

"About Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Patel was right and Nehru ji was wrong. A historical blunder was committed. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the courage to correct that historical mistake," he said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Article 370 gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. On August 6, 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind signed the order scrapping Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. In another move, the Centre also reorganised Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories with two Lieutenant Governors. One Union Territory is Ladakh which will have no assembly while the other is Jammu and Kashmir with an assembly.

Later on Wednesday, while addressing a BJP Rashtriya Ekta Samelan, Prasad said that Sardar Patel was never in favour of giving special rights to Jammu and Kashmir. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked a question that how people of Jammu and Kashmir got benefitted from Article 370 in both houses but no one gave the answer. The Law Minister also informed that 106 laws apply in Jammu and Kashmir after its special provisions were scrapped.