JEE Advanced 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 rescheduled, exam to be held on August 28 - all about registration, new schedule here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3. 

JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 will now be held in August end and not in July as the dates of the exams have been rescheduled. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on August 28, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3. 

From August 7 to 11, 2022, aspiring students can apply for the exam. The last date to pay application fees is August 12. Between August 23 and August 28, those who are appearing for JEE Advanced can download their admit card. Go to the official website - jeeadv.ac.in - to download the JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket.

As per news reports, JEE Advanced 2022 will be held in morning and afternoon shifts. While paper 1 timings will be from 9 am to 12 noon, paper 2 will be held between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. On September 11, the JEE Advanced 2022 result will be released. The seat allocation process will commence from September 12.

"The provisional answer key will be released on September 3, the candidates can raise objections on provisional answer key from September 3 to 4. The final answer key and result will be released on September 11," read the JEE Advanced 2022 schedule, reports NDTV. 

Experts point out that students must focus on the material that they have. Students should avoid learning any new topic these days. Try to revise as much of what you have studied so far, because the more you practice, the stronger will be your grip on the subject and topic, say, experts.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier announced that JEE Mains April and May sessions will be postponed to June and July respectively. As per the new dates, JEE Main 2022 session 1 will take place between 20 - 29 June and session 2 will take place between 21 - 30 July, 2022.

