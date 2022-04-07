JEE Main 2022 postponed, NTA announced new dates - Check details here

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) rescheduled the dates of the engineering entrance exam Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 on Wednesday (April 6, 2022). Candidates must note that, now, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 will start from June 20 to June 29, while session 2 will be held from July 21 to July 30, 2022.

According to NTA, the dates for JEE Main 2022 have been revised following representations received from candidates.

“JEE (Main) dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams,” the NTA wrote on Twitter.

JEE (Main)dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/QYABHnd7SC — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) April 6, 2022

JEE Main 2022: Session 1 and 2 dates

JEE Main 2022 session 1 will now commence from June 20, the engineering entrance will be held on 20 June, 21 June, 22 June, 23 June, 24 June, 25 June, 26 June, 27 June, 28 June and 29 June.

While JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be held on 21 July, 22 July, 23 July, 24 July, 25 July, 26 July, 27 July, 28 July, 29 July, and 30 July.

JEE Main 2022: Application process

The application process for JEE Main session 1 has ended and registration for session 2 will commence soon.

"The registration for session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon," NTA notification mentioned.

JEE Main 2022: Other details

Additionally, the candidates who are preparing for JEE Main 2022 exam can visit the official website of NTA for the latest updates- nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Advanced exam is held for admission to some of the top engineering colleges in India, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This year JEE Main 2022 will be held in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Gujarati.

Live TV