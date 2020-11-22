JEE Main 2021: January session registration may be delayed, latest updates students must know

The registration for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 may be delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Sources claimed that the registrations for both January and April JEE sessions may be delayed due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

However, no official notice has been issued in this regard so far and students willing to appear for JEE Main 2021 must keep a tab on official website for latest updates.

It is to be noted that different papers are held under JEE Main 2021 examination including BE/B.Tech., B.Arch., and B. Planning.

Here's the tentative schedule for JEE Main 2021 exam:

JEE Main 2021 Registration Date- End of November, 2020

End of Registration- 1st week of December, 2020

Last day for payment of application fee- End of December, 2020

JEE Main 2021 Admit Cards- Early January, 2021

JEE Main 2021 Examination- 2nd week of January

JEE Main 2021: Here's the registration process

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Application Form’ for JEE Main

Step 3: Applicants will be issued an application form number. Make sure to note it down in case you need it for a future use.

Step 4: Fill in the registration form.

Step 5: Hit ‘Submit’

Step 6: Upload your photograph and other asked documents.