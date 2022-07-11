JEE MAIN 2022 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) reopened the online application window for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2. Students can apply for JEE Main session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in beginning today, July 11, and ending on July 12, 11 p.m. Earlier, JEE Main 2022 session 1 results were declared today, where 14 students scored 100 percentile.

JEE Main 2022: Exam Dates

- JEE Main 2022 session 1 papers were held from 20 to 29 June 2022, and the results were declared on 11 July 2022.

- The session 2 exams will be conducted from 21 to 30 July 2022.

JEE Main Session 2: Here are the steps to apply for Jee main session 2

- Visit the JEE Main 2022 official web portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Go to the JEE registration link available on the homepage.

- Fill your details, including your name and educational qualifications, to complete the JEE Main registration 2022.

- Upload your documents including photograph and signature.

- Payment the JEE Main application fee.

- Download the confirmation page that appears on the screen and take a print out for future reference.

The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees.

Candidates who have passed their class 12 or an equivalent examination in the year 2020, 2021, or are appearing for the same in 2022, irrespective of their, age are eligible to appear in the examination. The detailed eligibility criteria can be found on the JEE Main official website.