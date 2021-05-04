JEE Main May session postponed due to COVID-19: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi: The May session of the JEE Main 2021 has been postponed indefinitely, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Tuesday (May 4).

The decision was taken in view of the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates,” Pokhriyal tweeted.

— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 4, 2021

The minister shared a notification from National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the competitive exams.

The session was scheduled to be held between May 24 and 28. “However, keeping the present situation in mind, the JEE (Main) 2021 May session is also postponed,” read the notification.

Earlier, the April session of JEE Main, which was scheduled to be held between April 27 and 30, was also deferred due to the same reason.

The JEE Main exams were to be conducted in four phases this year. So far, two phases have been completed in February and March.

According to NTA, 620978 students appeared for the test in the first session, while 556248 students took the test in the second session.

The agency has advised students to use the time to prepare for the exams using NTA Abhyas app.

