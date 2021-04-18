JEE Main 2021: NTA postpones April session exam amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (April 18, 2021) postponed the April session for JEE (Main) 2021.

The JEE (Main) 2021 was scheduled to take place on April 27, 28 and 30.

"Revised dates to be announced later and at least 15 days prior to the exam," the National Testing Agency said.

This is to be noted that the first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.

Meanwhile, India registered a record 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the country's total caseload to 1,47,88,109.

With 1,501 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll has now reached 1,77,150, as per Ministry of Health data on Sunday (April 18, 2021) morning.

