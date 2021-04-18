हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE

JEE Main 2021: NTA postpones April session exam amid spurt in COVID-19 cases

The first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.

JEE Main 2021: NTA postpones April session exam amid spurt in COVID-19 cases
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday (April 18, 2021) postponed the April session for JEE (Main) 2021.

The JEE (Main) 2021 was scheduled to take place on April 27, 28 and 30. 

"Revised dates to be announced later and at least 15 days prior to the exam," the National Testing Agency said.

This is to be noted that the first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.

JEE-Main-2021-postponed

Meanwhile, India registered a record 2,61,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the country's total caseload to 1,47,88,109.

With 1,501 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll has now reached 1,77,150, as per Ministry of Health data on Sunday (April 18, 2021) morning. 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JEEJEE MainCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Uttarakhand Board exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 deferred indefinitely due to COVID-19 surge

Must Watch

PT12M37S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day