JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment RELEASED at jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Here’s how to check

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment has been released. The JEECUP 2nd allocation list is now available to view on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, for those who participated in the UP Polytechnic Counseling. The council announced the results of the JEECUP second-round seat allocation on September 14, 2022. Candidates can now begin the process of choosing and securing their seats via the online freeze and float option.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment – Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of JEECUP – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for “Round 2 Seat Allotment Result”

Enter your login credentials such as application number, date of birth and other information

Your JEECUP Round 2 Seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Select your allotment, confirm the seat if you wish to, and secure admission

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidate applications for the online freeze and float option are accepted until September 17, 2022, at 5 PM. Candidates will be required to submit their documents for verification in addition to choosing the online freeze option. On the official website, JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 3 is anticipated to begin tomorrow, September 16, 2022. Applicants for the third round who were not successful in getting a spot in Round 2