हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

JeM chief Masood Azhar expresses 'happiness' over Taliban's 'victory' in Afghanistan

Experts have raised concerns that Afghanistan might again become a breeding ground for terrorism with the Taliban taking control of the country.

JeM chief Masood Azhar expresses &#039;happiness&#039; over Taliban&#039;s &#039;victory&#039; in Afghanistan
Maulana Masood Azhar (File Photo)

The founder of terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Maulana Masood Azhar expressed happiness over the Taliban`s "victory", collapsing "US-backed Afghanistan government". In his write-up titled "Manzil ki Taraf" (towards the destination) on August 16, the JeM founder thanked God for the success of "Mujahideen" in Afghanistan.

JeM functionaries are likely to be given responsibility as head/deputy heads of one or two Provinces of Afghanistan, claimed Azhar.

Separately, a message is also being circulated among JeM functionaries at its "Markaz" at Bahawalpur greeting each other on the victory of the Taliban and urging them to pay gratitude to God for ensuring their victory. The message also asks its members to prepare for future courses of action in Kashmir. According to the comments on the write-up, there is jubilation in JeM ranks over the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan as the outfit has actively been participating along with the Taliban in attacks against coalition forces and Afghan National Defence and Security Forces.

Earlier, Al-Qaeda's Yemeni branch too congratulated the Taliban on their takeover of Afghanistan and vowed to continue its own military campaigns. Taliban had sheltered Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden during its rule from 1996 until 2001.

Experts have raised concerns that Afghanistan might again become a breeding ground for terrorism with the Taliban taking control of the country.

Last Sunday, the Taliban captured Bagram Air Base and the prison there, and "released thousands of prisoners, including many senior Al Qaeda operatives," Axios reported.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AfghanistanTalibanKabulJaish-e-MuhammadMaulana Masood Azhar
Next
Story

Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine ZyCoV-D, first jab for children in India, gets approval

Must Watch

PT15M46S

When will the world understand the pain of Afghan children ?