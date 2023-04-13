Jhansi Encounter: CM Yogi's 'Mafia Ko Mitti Mein Mila Denge' Remark Trends After UP STF Kills Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s old warning from the state assembly to criminals and mafias that they will be ''wiped out completely'' once again started trending shortly after the state’s Special Task Force (STF) tracked and killed dreaded gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s fugitive son Asad and his aide Ghulam in Jhansi. Both were wanted by the UP Police in connection with the sensational murder of lawyer Umesh Pal – a key witness in the 2005 murder of then BSP MLA Raju Pal –in the Dhoomanganj locality of Prayagraj in February this year.

In the wake of Umesh Pal’s murder on February 25, there was a heated argument between the ruling side MLAs and the members of the opposition Samajwadi Party in the state assembly over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was then addressing the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, retorted to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav’s charge of declining law and order machinery over the broad daylight murder of Umesh Pal, and warned that 'Mafia Ko Mitti Mein Mila Denge' (he would completely eliminate the mafia from the state.)”

Replying to SP chief, CM Yogi said, "Is it not true that Atiq Ahmed, who has been accused by the victim's family, is part of the mafia fostered by the Samajwadi Party, and we have only worked towards breaking its back?"

Addressing the Speaker of the State Assembly, CM Yogi said, “He (SP chief) is the godfather of all professional criminals and mafias. They have crime in their veins. And I am telling this house today, I will run this mafia to the ground (Mafia Ko Mitti Mein Mila Denge)."

As the news of Asad’s encounter broke, UP Chief Minister’s old statement given in the state assembly along with hashtag #YogiAditynath started trending on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Several Twitter users, including BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, shared the old video of the UP Chief Minister’s warning to the criminals and mafias of the state.

इस सदन में कह रहा हूं इस माफिया को मिट्टी में मिला देंगे - श्री @myogiadityanath जी

कह दिया तो कह दिया pic.twitter.com/uL5CAQIAlV — Gaurav Bhatia गौरव भाटिया (@gauravbh) April 13, 2023

Asad's Encounter Foiled Plan To Free Atiq Ahmed, Claims UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday claimed that the encounter of Atiq Ahmed`s son Asad and his aide Ghulam, wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, by the Special Task Force in Jhansi foiled their plan to help the jailed gangster-politician escape from police custody.

Sharing more details of the operation, state`s Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar revealed that teams of civil police and special forces were deployed following the intelligence inputs of a plan by Asad of planning to free his father Atiq Ahmed by attacking police convoy midway as the gangster turned politician was being brought in Uttar Pradesh for hearing.

"We had information that to help the accused Atiq and Ashraf escape there could be an attack on the police convoy bringing them back to UP in the case (Umesh Pal murder case). In view of this information, teams of civil police and special forces were deployed," said Prashant Kumar.

How Did Jhansi Encounter Take Place?

Revealing further as to how the encounter took place, Kumar said that based on the information, two teams were deployed and Asad was intercepted, while he was on a bike along with his aide Ghulam. "Action was taken on the basis of information and at around 12:30 and 1 pm the duo were killed in a retaliatory firing," Kumar said, adding that the Special Task Force conducted the entire operation.

He said special teams were constituted and were consistently following the case since the murder of Umesh Pal. "On February 24, a major incident took place in Prayagraj, in which a witness was killed by some miscreants by firing and hurling bombs," the senior cop said.

"Two uniformed personnel were also killed in the incident," he added. "Since then the police constituted special teams, which cracked down on several occasions. In connection with this incident Arman, Asad, Guddu, and Sabir were identified and a reward of Rs 5 lakh was announced on their heads," police said.

Asad, Ghulam Shot Dead In Jhansi

Earlier today, Asad and Ghulam, who were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj, were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi. Each of them carried a reward of Rupees five lakh. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered," UP STF said.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday sent gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to four-day police custody in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Umesh Pal's Mother Thanks UP CM For Giving Justice

Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal on Thursday thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed her full faith in the Uttar Pradesh government, for giving "justice" after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi.

"I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM," said Shanti Devi, mother of Umesh Pal, the advocate who was killed in broad daylight in Prayagraj earlier this year.

Jaya Devi, Umesh Pal`s widow also thanked the chief minister. “I thank the Chief Minister who took such a decision. He gave punishment to the killers of his daughter`s husband. It is justice. I expect that the Chief Minister will do good whatever he does. I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister who is like a fatherly figure," she said.