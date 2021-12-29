Jhansi railway station to be renamed as Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station

New Delhi: Jhansi Railway Station will be known as Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station in the coming days.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (December 29) issued a notification to rename Jhansi Railway Station as Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station. Earlier, the Centre had accepted the proposal to change the name of Jhansi Railway Station.

Several local public representatives, including BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha, had demanded that Jhansi station be named after Rani Laxmibai in a railway meeting held in the city a few years ago.

Jhansi MP Anurag Sharma said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Bundelkhand, adding that it will provide economic benefits to the region. "The possibilities of tourism will increase here," he said.

Since Yogi Adityanath came to power, several places have been renamed-- Faizabad is Ayodhya, Allahabad became Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction is now known as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

