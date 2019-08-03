close

Jharkhand Army

Jharkhand: Army personnel absconds after killing wife in Ranchi

The Ranchi police team reached the Army Camp located in Deepatoli, along with the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Jharkhand, to investigate the matter.

Jharkhand: Army personnel absconds after killing wife in Ranchi
Representational Image

An Army personnel is absconding after he killed his wife at the Army Campus in Khelgaon OP area of Ranchi, Jharkhand. Deshpal Athawale, an army soldier from Maharashtra, escaped after killing his wife Manisha Athawale. 

According to the sources, the jawan first tried to kill his wife Manisha Athwale by strangling her with a wire and after that, he brutally cut her throat. After the murder, the youth is absconding with his scooter and the police making attempts to arrest him.

Police are currently investigating whether he murdered his wife due to a family dispute or if there is any other reason behind it.

