Jharkhand Election Result 2024: Full List Of Winners And Their Constituencies
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Winners, Losers Full List: Hemant Soren was jailed months before the elections in a corruption case but returned vehemently after getting bail.
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Winners, Losers Full List: The Jharkhand election results were announced on November 23 for all 81 assembly seats. The voting for the Jharkhand assembly was held in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The BJP-AJSU-JDU-LJP was locked in a fierce contest against the JMM-Congerss-RJD-Left. The BJP led a fierce campaign claiming a massive demographic change due to Muslim immigration. The party claimed that tribals were outsmarted in terms of population by Muslims.
On the other hand, the JMM rejected the allegations saying that controlling illegal immigration is the duty of the Central government. The election results appear to have been in favour of the JMM with the party likely getting sympathy votes as well.
Hemant Soren was jailed months before the elections in a corruption case but returned vehemently after getting bail. His wife, Kalpana Soren, also led a fierce campaign against the BJP, which appears to have yielded a positive result for the JMM.
Soren had to resign as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED in a money laundering case. He was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader.
Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation as the CM to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for a third time. Champai Soren later joined the BJP, opening a front against Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners (*To be updated)
|
Assembly Seat
|
BJP / AJSU / JDU/ LJP
|
JMM/Congress /CPIM/RJD
|
Rajmahal
|
Anant Kumar Ojha -BJP
|
Md. Tajuddin -JMM
|
Borio (ST)
|
Lobin Hembram -BJP
|
Dhananjay Soren -JMM
|
Barhait (ST)
|
Gamliyel Hembrom - BJP
|
Hemnta Soren-JMM
|
Litipara (ST)
|
Babudhan Murmu- BJP
|
Hemlal Murmu-JMM
|
Pakaur
|
Azhar Islam - AJSU
|
Nisat Alam -Congress
|
Maheshpur (ST)
|
Navneet Hembrom-BJP
|
Stephen Marandi- JMM
|
Sikaripara (ST)
|
Paritosh Soren-BJP
|
Alok Kumar Soren-JMM
|
Dumka (ST)
|
Sunil Soren- BJP
|
Basant Soren- JMMc
|
Jama (ST)
|
Suresh Murmu -BJP
|
Lois Marandi -JMM
|
Jarmundi
|
Devendra Kunwar- BJP
|
Badal Patralekh- Congress
|
Nala
|
Madhav Chandra Mahto
|
Rabindra Nath Mahato- JMM
|
Jamtara
|
Sita Murmu-BJP
|
Dr. Irfan Ansari- Congress
|
Madhupur
|
Ganga Narayan Singh-BJP
|
Hafizul Hassan- JMM
|
Sarath
|
Randhir Kumar Singh-bjp
|
Uday Shankar Singh-JMM
|
Deoghar (SC)
|
Narayan Das- BJP
|
Suresh Paswan-RJD
|
Poreyahat
|
Devendranath Singh-BJP
|
Pradeep Yadav-Cong | Ram Chandra Hembrom -CPIM
|
Godda
|
Amit Kumar Mandal- BJP
|
Sanjay Prasad Yadav-JDU
|
Mahagama
|
Ashok Kumar Bhagat- BJP
|
Deepika Pandey Singh- Congress
|
Kodarma
|
Neera Yadav- BJP
|
Subhash Prasad Yadav- JDU
|
Barkatha
|
Amit Kumar Yadav- BJP
|
Janki Prasad Yadav-JMM
|
Barhi
|
Manoj Yadav- BJP
|
Arun Sahu- Congress
|
Mandu
|
Nirmal Mahto-AJSU
|
Jai Prakash Patel- Congress
|
Hazaribagh
|
Pradeep Prasad- BJP
|
Munna Singh -Cong
|
Barkagaon
|
Roshan Lal Choudhary- BJP
|
Amba Prasad Sahu- Congress
|
Ramgarh
|
AJSU- Sunita Choudhary
|
Mamta Devi- Congress
|
Simaria (SC)
|
Ujjwal Das- BJP
|
Manoj Kumar Chandra- JMM
|
Chatra (SC)
|
Janardan Paswan -LJP-RV
|
Rashmi Prakash - RJD / Doman Bhuiyan-CPI
|
Dhanwar
|
Babulal Marandi-BJP
|
Nizam Uddin Ansari-JMM
|
Bagodar
|
Nagendra Mahto-BJP
|
Vinod Kumar Singh-CPIML
|
Jamua (SC)
|
Manju Devi-BJP
|
Kedar Hazra-JMM
|
Gandey
|
Muniya Devi-BJP
|
Kalpana Murmu-JMM
|
Giridih
|
Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi-BJP
|
Sudivya Kumar-JMM
|
Dumri
|
Yashoda Devi-AJSU
|
Bebi Devi-JMM
|
Gomia
|
AJSU- Lambodar Mahto
|
Yogendra prasad-JMM
|
Bermo
|
Ravindra Pandey-BJP
|
Kumar Jai Mangal- Congress
|
Bokaro
|
Biranchi Narayan- BJP
|
Shweta Singh - Congress
|
Chandankiyari (SC)
|
Amar Kumar Bauri-BJP
|
Uma Kant Rajak-JMM
|
Sindri
|
Tara Devi-BJP
|
Mobin Ansari-Congress
|
Nirsa
|
Aparna Sengupta-BJP
|
Arup Chatterjee - CPIML
|
Dhanbad
|
Raj Sinha- BJP
|
Ajay kumar dubey-Congress
|
Jharia
|
Ragini Singh- BJP
|
Purnima Niraj Singh- Conrgess
|
Tundi
|
Vikash Kumar Mahato- BJP
|
Mathura Prasad Mahato-JMM
|
Baghmara
|
Shatrughan Mahto-BJP
|
Jaleshwaro Mehato-JMM
|
Bahragora
|
DineshAnanda Goswami- BJP
|
Ashok Mahato-Congress
|
Ghatsila (ST)
|
Babulal Soren-BJP
|
Ram Das Soren-JMM
|
Potka (ST)
|
Meera Munda-BJP
|
Sanjib Sardar-JMM
|
Jugsalai (SC)
|
AJSU- Ram Chandra Sahas
|
Srishti Bhuniya- Congress
|
Jamshedpur (East)
|
Purnima Sahu- BJP
|
Ajoy Kumar- Congress
|
Jamshedpur
|
Saryu Roy-JDU
|
Banna Gupta-Conrgess
|
Ichagarh
|
Hare Lal Mahato-AJSU
|
Sabita Mahato-JMM
|
Seraikella (ST)
|
Champai Soren- BJP
|
Ganesh Mahali-JMM
|
Kharsawan (ST)
|
Sonaram Bodra- BJP
|
Dashrath Gagrai-JMM
|
Chaibasa (ST)
|
Geeta Balmuchu- BJP
|
Deepak Birua-JMM
|
Majhgaon (ST)
|
Barkunwar Gagrai- BJP
|
Niral Purthy-JMM
|
Jaganathpur (ST)
|
Geeta Koda- BJP
|
Sona Ram Sinku- Congress
|
Manoharpur (ST)
|
Dinesh Boipai- AJSU
|
Jagat Majhi-JMM
|
Chakradharpur (ST)
|
Shashibhushan Samad- BJP
|
Sukhram Oraon- JMM
|
Tamar (ST)
|
Gopal Krishna-JDU
|
Vikas Munda-JMM
|
Silli
|
Sudesh Kumar-AJSU
|
Amit Kumar-JMM
|
Khijri (ST)
|
Ram Kumar Pahan- BJP
|
Rajesh Kachhap- Congress
|
Ranchi
|
CP Singh- BJP
|
Mahua Maji- JMM
|
Hatia
|
Navin Jaiswal- BJP
|
Ajay Nath Sahdeo- Congress
|
Kanke (SC)
|
Jitu Charan Ram- BJP
|
Suresh Kumar Baitha- Congress
|
Mandar (ST)
|
Sunny Toppo- BJP
|
Shilpi Neha Tirkey- Congress
|
Torpa (ST)
|
Koche Munda- BJP
|
Sudeep Ghudiya-JMM
|
Khunti (ST)
|
Nilkanth Singh Munda- BJP
|
Ram Surya Munda-JMM
|
Sisai (ST)
|
Arun Oraon- BJP
|
Jiga Susaran Horo- JMM
|
Gumla (ST)
|
Sudarshan Bhagat- BJP
|
Bhushan Tikrey-JMM
|
Bishunpur (ST)
|
Sameer Oraon- BJP
|
Chamra Linda-JMM
|
Simdega (ST)
|
Shradhanand Besra- BJP
|
Bhushan Bara- Congress
|
Kolebira (ST)
|
Sujan Jojo- BJP
|
Naman Viksal Kongari- Congress
|
Lohardaga (ST)
|
Neeru Shanti Bhagat-AJSU
|
Rameshwar Oraon- Congress
|
Manika (ST)
|
Harikrishna Singh- BJP
|
Ramchandra Singh- Congress
|
Latehar (SC)
|
Prakash Ram- BJP
|
Baidyanath Ram- JMM
|
Panki
|
Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta-BJP
|
Lal Suraj- Congress
|
Daltonganj
|
Alok Kumar Chaurasiya- BJP
|
Krishna Tripathi- Congress
|
Bishrampur
|
Ramachandra Chandravanshi- BJP
|
Sudhir Kumar- Congress
|
Chhatarpur (SC)
|
Pushpa Devi Bhuiyan- BJP
|
Radha Kishore- Congress
|
Hussainabad
|
Kamlesh Kumar Singh- BJP
|
Sanjay Singh- RJD
|
Garhwa
|
Satyendra Nath Tiwari- BJP
|
Mithlesh Thakur- JMM
|
Bhawanathpur
|
Bhanu Pratap Shahi- BJP
|
Anant Pratap Deo- JMM
In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling took place on November 13, covering 43 of the 81 assembly seats. The contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Exit polls predict the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats.
