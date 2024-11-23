Jharkhand Election Result 2024: Full List Of Winners And Their Constituencies

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Winners, Losers Full List: The Jharkhand election results were announced on November 23 for all 81 assembly seats. The voting for the Jharkhand assembly was held in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The BJP-AJSU-JDU-LJP was locked in a fierce contest against the JMM-Congerss-RJD-Left. The BJP led a fierce campaign claiming a massive demographic change due to Muslim immigration. The party claimed that tribals were outsmarted in terms of population by Muslims.

On the other hand, the JMM rejected the allegations saying that controlling illegal immigration is the duty of the Central government. The election results appear to have been in favour of the JMM with the party likely getting sympathy votes as well.

Hemant Soren was jailed months before the elections in a corruption case but returned vehemently after getting bail. His wife, Kalpana Soren, also led a fierce campaign against the BJP, which appears to have yielded a positive result for the JMM.

Soren had to resign as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED in a money laundering case. He was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader.

Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation as the CM to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for a third time. Champai Soren later joined the BJP, opening a front against Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners (*To be updated)

Assembly Seat BJP / AJSU / JDU/ LJP JMM/Congress /CPIM/RJD Rajmahal Anant Kumar Ojha -BJP Md. Tajuddin -JMM Borio (ST) Lobin Hembram -BJP Dhananjay Soren -JMM Barhait (ST) Gamliyel Hembrom - BJP Hemnta Soren-JMM Litipara (ST) Babudhan Murmu- BJP Hemlal Murmu-JMM Pakaur Azhar Islam - AJSU Nisat Alam -Congress Maheshpur (ST) Navneet Hembrom-BJP Stephen Marandi- JMM Sikaripara (ST) Paritosh Soren-BJP Alok Kumar Soren-JMM Dumka (ST) Sunil Soren- BJP Basant Soren- JMMc Jama (ST) Suresh Murmu -BJP Lois Marandi -JMM Jarmundi Devendra Kunwar- BJP Badal Patralekh- Congress Nala Madhav Chandra Mahto Rabindra Nath Mahato- JMM Jamtara Sita Murmu-BJP Dr. Irfan Ansari- Congress Madhupur Ganga Narayan Singh-BJP Hafizul Hassan- JMM Sarath Randhir Kumar Singh-bjp Uday Shankar Singh-JMM Deoghar (SC) Narayan Das- BJP Suresh Paswan-RJD Poreyahat Devendranath Singh-BJP Pradeep Yadav-Cong | Ram Chandra Hembrom -CPIM Godda Amit Kumar Mandal- BJP Sanjay Prasad Yadav-JDU Mahagama Ashok Kumar Bhagat- BJP Deepika Pandey Singh- Congress Kodarma Neera Yadav- BJP Subhash Prasad Yadav- JDU Barkatha Amit Kumar Yadav- BJP Janki Prasad Yadav-JMM Barhi Manoj Yadav- BJP Arun Sahu- Congress Mandu Nirmal Mahto-AJSU Jai Prakash Patel- Congress Hazaribagh Pradeep Prasad- BJP Munna Singh -Cong Barkagaon Roshan Lal Choudhary- BJP Amba Prasad Sahu- Congress Ramgarh AJSU- Sunita Choudhary Mamta Devi- Congress Simaria (SC) Ujjwal Das- BJP Manoj Kumar Chandra- JMM Chatra (SC) Janardan Paswan -LJP-RV Rashmi Prakash - RJD / Doman Bhuiyan-CPI Dhanwar Babulal Marandi-BJP Nizam Uddin Ansari-JMM Bagodar Nagendra Mahto-BJP Vinod Kumar Singh-CPIML Jamua (SC) Manju Devi-BJP Kedar Hazra-JMM Gandey Muniya Devi-BJP Kalpana Murmu-JMM Giridih Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi-BJP Sudivya Kumar-JMM Dumri Yashoda Devi-AJSU Bebi Devi-JMM Gomia AJSU- Lambodar Mahto Yogendra prasad-JMM Bermo Ravindra Pandey-BJP Kumar Jai Mangal- Congress Bokaro Biranchi Narayan- BJP Shweta Singh - Congress Chandankiyari (SC) Amar Kumar Bauri-BJP Uma Kant Rajak-JMM Sindri Tara Devi-BJP Mobin Ansari-Congress Nirsa Aparna Sengupta-BJP Arup Chatterjee - CPIML Dhanbad Raj Sinha- BJP Ajay kumar dubey-Congress Jharia Ragini Singh- BJP Purnima Niraj Singh- Conrgess Tundi Vikash Kumar Mahato- BJP Mathura Prasad Mahato-JMM Baghmara Shatrughan Mahto-BJP Jaleshwaro Mehato-JMM Bahragora DineshAnanda Goswami- BJP Ashok Mahato-Congress Ghatsila (ST) Babulal Soren-BJP Ram Das Soren-JMM Potka (ST) Meera Munda-BJP Sanjib Sardar-JMM Jugsalai (SC) AJSU- Ram Chandra Sahas Srishti Bhuniya- Congress Jamshedpur (East) Purnima Sahu- BJP Ajoy Kumar- Congress Jamshedpur Saryu Roy-JDU Banna Gupta-Conrgess Ichagarh Hare Lal Mahato-AJSU Sabita Mahato-JMM Seraikella (ST) Champai Soren- BJP Ganesh Mahali-JMM Kharsawan (ST) Sonaram Bodra- BJP Dashrath Gagrai-JMM Chaibasa (ST) Geeta Balmuchu- BJP Deepak Birua-JMM Majhgaon (ST) Barkunwar Gagrai- BJP Niral Purthy-JMM Jaganathpur (ST) Geeta Koda- BJP Sona Ram Sinku- Congress Manoharpur (ST) Dinesh Boipai- AJSU Jagat Majhi-JMM Chakradharpur (ST) Shashibhushan Samad- BJP Sukhram Oraon- JMM Tamar (ST) Gopal Krishna-JDU Vikas Munda-JMM Silli Sudesh Kumar-AJSU Amit Kumar-JMM Khijri (ST) Ram Kumar Pahan- BJP Rajesh Kachhap- Congress Ranchi CP Singh- BJP Mahua Maji- JMM Hatia Navin Jaiswal- BJP Ajay Nath Sahdeo- Congress Kanke (SC) Jitu Charan Ram- BJP Suresh Kumar Baitha- Congress Mandar (ST) Sunny Toppo- BJP Shilpi Neha Tirkey- Congress Torpa (ST) Koche Munda- BJP Sudeep Ghudiya-JMM Khunti (ST) Nilkanth Singh Munda- BJP Ram Surya Munda-JMM Sisai (ST) Arun Oraon- BJP Jiga Susaran Horo- JMM Gumla (ST) Sudarshan Bhagat- BJP Bhushan Tikrey-JMM Bishunpur (ST) Sameer Oraon- BJP Chamra Linda-JMM Simdega (ST) Shradhanand Besra- BJP Bhushan Bara- Congress Kolebira (ST) Sujan Jojo- BJP Naman Viksal Kongari- Congress Lohardaga (ST) Neeru Shanti Bhagat-AJSU Rameshwar Oraon- Congress Manika (ST) Harikrishna Singh- BJP Ramchandra Singh- Congress Latehar (SC) Prakash Ram- BJP Baidyanath Ram- JMM Panki Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta-BJP Lal Suraj- Congress Daltonganj Alok Kumar Chaurasiya- BJP Krishna Tripathi- Congress Bishrampur Ramachandra Chandravanshi- BJP Sudhir Kumar- Congress Chhatarpur (SC) Pushpa Devi Bhuiyan- BJP Radha Kishore- Congress Hussainabad Kamlesh Kumar Singh- BJP Sanjay Singh- RJD Garhwa Satyendra Nath Tiwari- BJP Mithlesh Thakur- JMM Bhawanathpur Bhanu Pratap Shahi- BJP Anant Pratap Deo- JMM

