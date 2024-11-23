Advertisement
Jharkhand Election Result 2024: Full List Of Winners And Their Constituencies

Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Winners, Losers Full List: Hemant Soren was jailed months before the elections in a corruption case but returned vehemently after getting bail. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Jharkhand Election Results 2024 Winners, Losers Full List: The Jharkhand election results were announced on November 23 for all 81 assembly seats. The voting for the Jharkhand assembly was held in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The BJP-AJSU-JDU-LJP was locked in a fierce contest against the JMM-Congerss-RJD-Left. The BJP led a fierce campaign claiming a massive demographic change due to Muslim immigration. The party claimed that tribals were outsmarted in terms of population by Muslims.

On the other hand, the JMM rejected the allegations saying that controlling illegal immigration is the duty of the Central government. The election results appear to have been in favour of the JMM with the party likely getting sympathy votes as well. 

Hemant Soren was jailed months before the elections in a corruption case but returned vehemently after getting bail. His wife, Kalpana Soren, also led a fierce campaign against the BJP, which appears to have yielded a positive result for the JMM.

Soren had to resign as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED in a money laundering case. He was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader.

Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation as the CM to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for a third time. Champai Soren later joined the BJP, opening a front against Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Full List Of Constituency-Wise Winners (*To be updated)

Assembly Seat

BJP / AJSU / JDU/ LJP

JMM/Congress /CPIM/RJD

Rajmahal

Anant Kumar Ojha -BJP

Md. Tajuddin -JMM

Borio (ST)

Lobin Hembram -BJP

Dhananjay Soren -JMM

Barhait (ST)

Gamliyel Hembrom - BJP

Hemnta Soren-JMM

Litipara (ST)

Babudhan Murmu- BJP

Hemlal Murmu-JMM

Pakaur

Azhar Islam - AJSU

Nisat Alam -Congress

Maheshpur (ST)

Navneet Hembrom-BJP

Stephen Marandi- JMM

Sikaripara (ST)

Paritosh Soren-BJP

Alok Kumar Soren-JMM

Dumka (ST)

Sunil Soren- BJP

Basant Soren- JMMc

Jama (ST)

Suresh Murmu -BJP

Lois Marandi -JMM

Jarmundi

Devendra Kunwar- BJP

Badal Patralekh- Congress

Nala

Madhav Chandra Mahto

Rabindra Nath Mahato- JMM

Jamtara

Sita Murmu-BJP

Dr. Irfan Ansari- Congress

Madhupur

Ganga Narayan Singh-BJP

Hafizul Hassan- JMM

Sarath

Randhir Kumar Singh-bjp

Uday Shankar Singh-JMM

Deoghar (SC)

Narayan Das- BJP

Suresh Paswan-RJD

Poreyahat

Devendranath Singh-BJP

Pradeep Yadav-Cong | Ram Chandra Hembrom -CPIM

Godda

Amit Kumar Mandal- BJP

Sanjay Prasad Yadav-JDU

Mahagama

Ashok Kumar Bhagat- BJP

Deepika Pandey Singh- Congress

Kodarma

Neera Yadav- BJP

Subhash Prasad Yadav- JDU

Barkatha

Amit Kumar Yadav- BJP

Janki Prasad Yadav-JMM

Barhi

Manoj Yadav- BJP

Arun Sahu- Congress

Mandu

Nirmal Mahto-AJSU

Jai Prakash Patel- Congress

Hazaribagh

Pradeep Prasad- BJP

Munna Singh -Cong

Barkagaon

Roshan Lal Choudhary- BJP

Amba Prasad Sahu- Congress

Ramgarh

AJSU- Sunita Choudhary

Mamta Devi- Congress

Simaria (SC)

Ujjwal Das- BJP

Manoj Kumar Chandra- JMM

Chatra (SC)

Janardan Paswan -LJP-RV

Rashmi Prakash - RJD / Doman Bhuiyan-CPI

Dhanwar

Babulal Marandi-BJP

Nizam Uddin Ansari-JMM

Bagodar

Nagendra Mahto-BJP

Vinod Kumar Singh-CPIML

Jamua (SC)

Manju Devi-BJP

Kedar Hazra-JMM

Gandey

Muniya Devi-BJP

Kalpana Murmu-JMM

Giridih

Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi-BJP

Sudivya Kumar-JMM

Dumri

Yashoda Devi-AJSU

Bebi Devi-JMM

Gomia

AJSU- Lambodar Mahto

Yogendra prasad-JMM

Bermo

Ravindra Pandey-BJP

Kumar Jai Mangal- Congress

Bokaro

Biranchi Narayan- BJP

Shweta Singh - Congress

Chandankiyari (SC)

Amar Kumar Bauri-BJP

Uma Kant Rajak-JMM

Sindri

Tara Devi-BJP

Mobin Ansari-Congress

Nirsa

Aparna Sengupta-BJP

Arup Chatterjee - CPIML

Dhanbad

Raj Sinha- BJP

Ajay kumar dubey-Congress

Jharia

Ragini Singh- BJP

Purnima Niraj Singh- Conrgess

Tundi

Vikash Kumar Mahato- BJP

Mathura Prasad Mahato-JMM

Baghmara

Shatrughan Mahto-BJP

Jaleshwaro Mehato-JMM

Bahragora

DineshAnanda Goswami- BJP

Ashok Mahato-Congress

Ghatsila (ST)

Babulal Soren-BJP

Ram Das Soren-JMM

Potka (ST)

Meera Munda-BJP

Sanjib Sardar-JMM

Jugsalai (SC)

AJSU- Ram Chandra Sahas

Srishti Bhuniya- Congress

Jamshedpur (East)

Purnima Sahu- BJP

Ajoy Kumar- Congress

Jamshedpur

Saryu Roy-JDU

Banna Gupta-Conrgess

Ichagarh

Hare Lal Mahato-AJSU

Sabita Mahato-JMM

Seraikella (ST)

Champai Soren- BJP

Ganesh Mahali-JMM

Kharsawan (ST)

Sonaram Bodra- BJP

Dashrath Gagrai-JMM

Chaibasa (ST)

Geeta Balmuchu- BJP

Deepak Birua-JMM

Majhgaon (ST)

Barkunwar Gagrai- BJP

Niral Purthy-JMM

Jaganathpur (ST)

Geeta Koda- BJP

Sona Ram Sinku- Congress

Manoharpur (ST)

Dinesh Boipai- AJSU

Jagat Majhi-JMM

Chakradharpur (ST)

Shashibhushan Samad- BJP

Sukhram Oraon- JMM

Tamar (ST)

Gopal Krishna-JDU

Vikas Munda-JMM

Silli

Sudesh Kumar-AJSU

Amit Kumar-JMM

Khijri (ST)

Ram Kumar Pahan- BJP

Rajesh Kachhap- Congress

Ranchi

CP Singh- BJP

Mahua Maji- JMM

Hatia

Navin Jaiswal- BJP

Ajay Nath Sahdeo- Congress

Kanke (SC)

Jitu Charan Ram- BJP

Suresh Kumar Baitha- Congress

Mandar (ST)

Sunny Toppo- BJP

Shilpi Neha Tirkey- Congress

Torpa (ST)

Koche Munda- BJP

Sudeep Ghudiya-JMM

Khunti (ST)

Nilkanth Singh Munda- BJP

Ram Surya Munda-JMM

Sisai (ST)

Arun Oraon- BJP

Jiga Susaran Horo- JMM

Gumla (ST)

Sudarshan Bhagat- BJP

Bhushan Tikrey-JMM

Bishunpur (ST)

Sameer Oraon- BJP

Chamra Linda-JMM

Simdega (ST)

Shradhanand Besra- BJP

Bhushan Bara- Congress

Kolebira (ST)

Sujan Jojo- BJP

Naman Viksal Kongari- Congress

Lohardaga (ST)

Neeru Shanti Bhagat-AJSU

Rameshwar Oraon- Congress

Manika (ST)

Harikrishna Singh- BJP

Ramchandra Singh- Congress

Latehar (SC)

Prakash Ram- BJP

Baidyanath Ram- JMM

Panki

Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta-BJP

Lal Suraj- Congress

Daltonganj

Alok Kumar Chaurasiya- BJP

Krishna Tripathi- Congress

Bishrampur

Ramachandra Chandravanshi- BJP

Sudhir Kumar- Congress

Chhatarpur (SC)

Pushpa Devi Bhuiyan- BJP

Radha Kishore- Congress

Hussainabad

Kamlesh Kumar Singh- BJP

Sanjay Singh- RJD

Garhwa

Satyendra Nath Tiwari- BJP

Mithlesh Thakur- JMM

Bhawanathpur

Bhanu Pratap Shahi- BJP

Anant Pratap Deo- JMM

In Jharkhand, the first phase of polling took place on November 13, covering 43 of the 81 assembly seats. The contest is between the JMM-led alliance, comprising Congress, RJD, and CPI(ML), and the BJP-led NDA alliance, which includes AJSU, JD(U), and LJP. Exit polls predict the NDA could win between 42-47 seats, while the JMM-led alliance is expected to secure 25-30 seats.

