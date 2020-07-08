Jharkhand Board JAC Class 10th Result 2020 out soon, here's how to check online

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result on Wednesday (July 8). The result will be declared at 1 pm and students will be able to access it at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Earlier, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh had informed that the result will be declared by state education minister Jagarnath Mahto. Around 3.85 lakh students appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination in 2020.

Here's how to check Jharkhand Board Class 10 results online:

Step 1: Go to the jac.jharkhand.gov.in website

Step 2: Click on the link and fill in the required details

Step 3: Click on Submit and get your result

Step 4: Take a printout of the scores for future reference

Students securing 60 per cent and above marks will be awarded first division, whereas those who score 45 per cent and above but below 60 per cent will be awarded second division. Students who score 33 per cent and above but below 45 per cent are awarded a third division.

In 2019, the JAC had recorded 70.77 per cent results in class 10 examination. Usually, JAC announces the result by May, however, the 2020 Board Result result has been delayed due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination 2020 result is expected to be released in the last week of July. Around 6.21 lakh students had appeared for the board exams in 2020.