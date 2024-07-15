Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren Meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi

New Delhi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday. "CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Earlier on July 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren at the latter's official residence. Soren also met with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

The Congress and the JMM are allies in the INDIA bloc and fought the Lok Sabha polls together. On July 8, days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time, Soren won the floor test during a special session of the State Assembly. Hemant Soren won the vote of trust with the votes of 45 MLAs in his favour.

Soren had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31. He was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering.

Hemant Soren's return as CM will bolster the JMM, which won three seats in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.