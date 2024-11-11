Jharkhand Polls: As Phase-1 Campaigning Ends, Amit Shah Pitches 'Committee' Against Infiltrators, Legislation To Ban Land Transfer

Jharkhand Election 2024: Amid the demographic change and 'batenge to katenge' debate, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday made two big promises to voters. Shah promised that if the BJP forms a government in the state, it would create a committee to identify and deport infiltrators. The Union Home Minister also said that the BJP government would reclaim land grabbed by the infiltrators. Shah also assured that infiltrators won't be eligible to get land even after marrying women from Jharkhand.

The BJP leader said that legislation will be brought to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators on their marrying tribal women. The BJP has been accusing the JMM-led dispensation of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators and facilitating their rehabilitation in the state.

"Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them," Shah said addressing a rally at Seraikela.

The BJP leader claimed that Champai Soren was insulted when he raised the infiltration issue and was forced to resign from CM's post by Hemant Soren.

Accusing the JMM-Congress and RJD leaders of only working for personal growth and indulging in corruption, he said "Corrupt leaders of JMM-led coalition to be sent behind bars if BJP forms government in Jharkhand."

Shah claimed that the JMM-led administration was involved in a series of major scams, including a ₹1,000 crore MNREGA scam, a ₹300 crore land scam, a ₹1,000 crore mining scam, and a multi-crore liquor scam, accusing it of misappropriating ₹3.90 lakh crore allocated by the Centre.

He pledged that if the BJP is elected to power in the state, it will ensure that for every rupee sent by the Centre, the state adds 25 paise, so that ₹1.25 reaches the people. (With PTI inputs)