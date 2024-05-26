Jihadis From Across Borders Supporting SP, Congress: PM Modi

New Delhi: Aiming for a third consecutive term, Prime Minister and BJP senior Leader Narendra Modi accused the INDIA alliance of receiving support from Pakistan and jihadis. On Sunday, while addressing the rally at Uttar Pradesh's Bansgaon rally BJP leader said that prayers are being read in Pakistan for the Samajwadi Party and the Congress who are appealing for "vote jihad" here.

"Prayers are being read for the win of the INDI alliance of SP and Congress in Pakistan. Jihadis are supporting them from beyond the borders. SP and Congress are appealing for 'Vote-Jihad'," he said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | In his Bansgaon rally, PM Narendra Modi says, "'Lekin kuch taakatein aisi bhi hain jinhein Bharat ki pragati se pet me dard ho raha hai, ye log 4 June ko lekar alag hi sapne dekh rahe hain'. Prayers are being read for the win of the INDI alliance of SP… pic.twitter.com/icRGUVdY1t May 26, 2024

Addressing a rally in Bansgaon, PM Modi asserted that June 4 is going to decide the future of India and on the same day India's race to become the third-largest economy will also begin.

"June 4, 2024, is going to decide the future of India. The country will spread its wings and take a new flight on June 4 towards the resolve of 'Amrit Kaal', building a developed India, and fulfilling the dreams of 140 crore Indians. Millions of people are eagerly waiting for that day. On June 4, the countdown of India's race to become the third largest economy will also begin," he said.

Modi also said that there are many youths are getting benefits out of the Mudra scheme, "Those 3 crore poor who will get pucca houses, elderly people above 70 years of age who will get free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakhs, crores of youth who will be benefitted out of Mudra scheme," he said.

"Those 3 crore sisters of self-help groups who will become 'Lakhpati didi' and crores of people who will be getting free electricity under PM Surya Ghar scheme are waiting for June 4," he also added.