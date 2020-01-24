Jinnah wali Azadi or Bharat Mata ki Jai, Prakash Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh protests

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress saying that the movement in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is the connivance of both the parties. He asserted that slogans like 'Jinnah wali Azadi' are being raised by protesters, adding that people need to decide what they want, "Jinnah wali Azadi or Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Addressing a press conference from Delhi Office, Javdekar said, "It is clear from what CM and Deputy CM has said that the Shaheen Bagh movement is connivance with the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. There is an effort to mislead people. Slogans like 'Jinnah wali Azadi' are being raised. People need to decide what they want, Jinnah wali Azadi or Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had supported the ongoing protests against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh.

Taking a jibe, Javadekar said, "Let me tell you that no citizenship will be lost from the CAA. This law is only for those who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh. These people were tortured a lot in Pakistan and Bangladesh and these people fled from there. Citizenship law was brought in the country for them."

Slamming Kejriwal, the Union Minister said, "In TV debate Kejriwal said that because of the refugees coming from outside, there is a ruckus in the country. He and AAP have little sympathy for the refugees who are victims of religious persecution. The AAP and the Congress are standing with the those raising the slogans "Bharat tere tukde honge (India, you'll be divided" and this is hurting the public. Poison is also being filled in the minds of children. A video is going viral, saying that Modi and Amit Shah will be killed."