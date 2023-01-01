J&K: 3 civilians dead, 7 injured in Rajouri terror attack; search operation underway, says Police

In Jammu and Kashmir, three civilians were killed and seven others were injured in the suspected terror attack in Dangri village of Rajouri, said Police. It said that a search operation has been launched to nab the culprits. The police said that the firing took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres each.

"3 people have been killed & 7 others injured in firing incident in Dangri area of Rajouri. Injured are being treated. Police and District administration have reached the spot. Multiple bullet injuries found on the body of injured," said Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital, Rajouri.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said that the firing took place at 3 houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village in Rajouri. "Search operation has been launched in the area," he said.

Singh said two armed men opened fire on civilians at upper Dangri village, about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

More details are awaited.