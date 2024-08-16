J&K Assembly Elections: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that he will contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place in three phases from September 18.

"I will contest these elections, Omar Abdullah will not contest the elections. When the state status is granted then I will step down and Omar Abdullah will contest from that seat," Farooq Abdullah said on Friday.

Omar: 'I will fight for our statehood'

"No. I am not contesting the assembly elections. I will not fight a UT election. I am absolutely clear on that. I will help my party, I will lead the campaign, I will do whatever I have to for the NC. But I will not enter an assembly of the UT of J-K," he said."I will fight for our statehood to be restored to us. I will fight for a full state of J-K with no dilution. Then, if possible, I will seek an opportunity to enter the assembly and play my part there. But, I will not humiliate myself by entering a UT (assembly)," the NC vice president said.

J&K Assembly Elections

The Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 and the results will be announced on October 4.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Rajiv Kumar said that the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases.

The elections of the first phase will be held on September 18, the second phase will be held on September 25 and the third phase will be held on October 1. The counting of the votes will be held on October 4.

"Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases, with voting on September 18th, September 25th, and October 1st. Counting of votes on October 4," Kumar said.

The dates to file the nominations for the first phase will be on August 27, nominations for the second phase will be on September 5, and September 12 is the last day to file nominations for the third phase.

There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies, of which 74 are General, nine are ST and seven are SC.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 87.09 lakh total electors. Of which 44.46 lakh are male, 42.62 female, 169 are Transgender, 82,590 PwDs, 73943 very senior citizens, 2660 centenarians, 76092 service electors, and 3.71 lakh are first-time voters.

Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years as the last assembly election was held in 2014. The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.