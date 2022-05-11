J&K: Govt tightens grip on terror funding, charges 8 separatist leaders

New Delhi: Government tightens the grip on terror funding with chargesheets against 8 separatists' leaders. National political party Kashmir unit welcomed the step while regional parties said let the law take its course.

National political party leaders in Kashmir Valley have welcomed decision to charge 8 accused including a Hurriyat leader in selling MBBS seats in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has registered a case under FIR No.05/2020 was registered in CIK/SIA on 27-07- 2020 against unscrupulous persons who were hand in glove with some educational consultancies for arranging admission of J&K residents in MBBS and other professional courses in various colleges, institutions and universities in Pakistan.

According to the government, huge amount of money was received in lieu of such admission from parents and the money so earned was ploughed into supporting terrorism in J&K. Recently, Govt. of India /MCI issued notifications that professional Degrees such as, MBBS and other technical courses obtained from Pakistan will not be recognized in India.

Local BJP leaders have welcomed the step

Altaf Thakur, BJP UT Spokesperson said. "The first wrong thing is calling them Hurriyat leaders, these people are terrorists whether Zaffar Akbar Bhat or who are sitting in Pakistan or absconding, they ran a scam. They always tried to damage the integrity of our country. They were funding the stone pelters. The decision and chargesheet is a welcome step. But this is not enough. Their properties should be seized, and the money they took for these seats and how they used the same money in terror activities,"

Some national political leaders also said that finally action is being taken against those involved in big scams.

G N Shaheen, UT President Janta Dal United. "It was a big mafia and was running from the last 30 years and the government of India never took any serious action against them and for the first time we are seeing some action being taken by the government. The scam of these medical seats was big, and we appreciate the steps taken by the government of India. We are glad action has been taken. We want severe punishment to these people involved so that no one ever does something like this in future,''

According to the chargesheet, cogent evidence surfaced during investigation that the money so received was passed on to terrorists ,stone pelters and OGW(s) for unlawful and terrorist activities.

Live TV