Jammu and Kashmir

Two Hizbul Mujahideen hybrid terrorists arrested in J-K's Bandipora; arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday (May 7, 2022) arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen hybrid terrorists from North Kashmir`s Bandipora district. 

Two hybrid terrorists in Bandipora were apprehended with arms and ammunitions, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Based on a specific input regarding movement of Hybrid terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a joint check post was established near Wullar Vantage Aragam by Bandipora police,13RR Army & 3rd BN CRPF,” read a police statement. 

While conducting search of pedestrians and vehicles two individuals were observed moving suspiciously in an Alto Car bearing Reg. No. JK13-G 6139, who tried to conceal their identity on seeing the searching party. On being challenged, the suspicious persons tried to break the checkpoint but were tactfully apprehended, the statement added. 

The two terrorists have been identified as Abid Ali, 27, of Herpora Achan Pulwama and Faisal Hassan Parray, 21, of Herpora Achan Pulwama.

During the search, the police recovered 01 AK-47 rifle, 02 Magazines with 30 live Rounds, 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine with 04 live Rounds and 04 Pistol fired cases.

The police said that further investigation is underway and police expect that more arrests will be made.

Pertaining to mention here that security forces have managed to arrest 33 terrorists till now these years and most of them are hybrid terrorists says police. 

