JK LG Manoj Sinha checks medical facilities for Amarnath Yatris in Chandwanwari and Pahalgam

LG Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Chandanwari to review  Medical arrangements for the ongoing yatra session

  • LG Manoj Sinha reviews arrangments over Amarnath yatra including medical facilities
  • The security personnel and administration have carried out an efficient rescue operation

Jammu and Kashmir: Among 37 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, who were missing after a cloudburst hit the lower Amarnath cave shrine on Friday, 35 have been traced and were safely on their way to their respective destinations, officials said here on Monday.

Meanwhile, LG Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Chandanwari to review arrangements for the ongoing yatra session. During his visit to Chandanwari and  Pahalgam, he reviewed arrangements, medical facilities, and preparations that have given any exigency.

He also visited DRDO hospital and inspected the facilities besides, he interacted with doctors, and sweepers and encouraged them to keep doing the good work.

