J&K LG's advisor resigns, big role in assembly polls possible: Sources

Jammu: In a late-night development, Advisor to LG Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Khan submitted his resignation to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Talking to Zee news Khan confirmed that he has put in his papers. "I have submitted my resignation, whether it excepted or not about that I don’t have any information yet," Khan said. He added, "I would like to work like a political worker now for the betterment of people."

Sources say Farooq will be soon assigned an important political assignment in view of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. It's said Khan submitted his resignation after discussions with top BJP leadership. Khan is likely to be given an important political assignment in view of Assembly elections in J&K.

It all happened when home minister Amir shah was on two days tour to Jammu, and he was there to plan the future strategy of BJP for upcoming elections on UT which are expected later this year.



