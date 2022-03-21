हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K LG's advisor resigns, big role in assembly polls possible: Sources

"I have submitted my resignation, whether it excepted or not about that I don’t have any information yet," Khan said.

J&amp;K LG&#039;s advisor resigns, big role in assembly polls possible: Sources
Image credit: IANS

Jammu: In a late-night development, Advisor to LG Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Khan submitted his resignation to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Talking to Zee news Khan confirmed that he has put in his papers. "I have submitted my resignation, whether it excepted or not about that I don’t have any information yet," Khan said. He added, "I would like to work like a political worker now for the betterment of people."

Sources say Farooq will be soon assigned an important political assignment in view of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. It's said Khan submitted his resignation after discussions with top BJP leadership. Khan is likely to be given an important political assignment in view of Assembly elections in J&K.

It all happened when home minister Amir shah was on two days tour to Jammu, and he was there to plan the future strategy of BJP for upcoming elections on UT which are expected later this year. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ&K assembly electionsFarooq Khan
Next
Story

Pushkar Singh Dhami to be next Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Must Watch

PT7M12S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Update: 8 killed after Russian strike hits Kyiv's shopping mall