J&K police helps reunite three missing boys with their families

A missing report was lodged at Police Station Vilgam in which it was reported that the three boys from the neighbouring village of Dohama were missing. During the course of the investigation, it surfaced that the three - along with the other friends, had left their home for Handwara town. While most of them returned, the three mentioned above did not.

Handwara police immediately initiated searches and eventually managed to trace the three missing boys in Srinagar. Why the boys went missing is not clear yet and is being investigated. They, however, were handed over to their respective families after counselling.

Meanwhile, people in the area have hailed the prompt action of Handwara police.

Last year, a Kashmiri youth who had gone missing from a university in Uttar Pradesh and had reportedly joined terrorist group Islamic State, had returned home. Ehtisham Bilal Sofi, who had gone missing from Sharda University in Greater Noida and had reportedly joined ISJK, returned to his home at Khanyar in Srinagar.