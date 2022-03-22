J&K police nabs LeT terror associates involved in grenade attack in Srinagar

New Delhi: The Jammu Kashmir police on Tuesday (March 22) claimed to solve a grenade attack case and arrested accused persons involved in the terror crime, besides recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

During the investigation of a grenade attack case, Shopian police based on reliable sources picked up one suspect identified as Fazil-bin-Rashid. In the interrogation, Rashid revealed that he was working with one active terrorist namely Basit Ahmed linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT(TRF) of Frisal Kulgam.

Rashid revealed that on Basit Ahmed's directions, he threw a grenade on the 19th of March 2022 at Babapora camp (D-Coy of CRPF 178 Bn), in which one CRPF Jawan namely Amit Kumar got injured. He further disclosed that he lobbed the grenade as a task given by the said terrorist to join terrorist ranks.

During further interrogation, he disclosed the name of another accused person identified as Qaiser Zahoor Khan of Nowpora Safakadal, Srinagar.

"On the disclosure of accused Qaiser Zahoor Khan, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 03 Chinese pistols, 06 magazines, 04 grenades and 30 rounds have been recovered," stated J&K police in a handout. All the three accused persons involved in the terror crime have been arrested. Further investigation is going on.



Live TV