The Kashmir files is a 'bad fiction', says People's Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday (March 22) said the Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files' is "bad fiction" and people like Vivek Agnihotri only sow seeds of hatred between different communities for their careers.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a public gathering in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir, Sajad said the film is a fiction and people like Agnihotri would drown this country in hatred.

"People like Agnihotri and Anupam Kher are desperate to go to Rajya Sabha. They should be sent to Rajya Sabha, otherwise, they will drown this country in hatred," he said. Lone said Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than Kashmiri Pandits.

“There was injustice with Kashmiri Pandits, but Kashmiri Muslims have suffered 50 times more than them. I have lost my own father to bullets,” he said.

Earlier other politicians like Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti have also reacted to this film Farooq has said there should be a commission that will investigate the exodus of Kashmiri pandits while Omar and Mehbooba said it's to benefit some political parties in elections.



