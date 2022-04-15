हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorism

J&K: Sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir's Baramullah district

The bullet-ridden body of the Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo of the Goshbugh area of Pattan was found in an orchard, in the Rakh area.

J&amp;K: Sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir&#039;s Baramullah district
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

Baramullah: A bullet-ridden body of an independent Sarpanch was found in the orchards of the Pattan area of north Kashmir in Baramullah district who was shot dead by the terrorists, said police.

Police said the bullet-ridden body of the Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo of Goshbugh area of Pattan was found in an orchard, the Rakh area, and was taken to hospital. The doctors declared Manzoor dead on arrival.  

IGP Kashmir confirming the incident said that the entire area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to trace the attackers. 

Meanwhile, police in a tweet said terrorists fired upon and killed one Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an Independent Sarpanch) at the Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. “Area has been cordoned off & search to track the involved (terrorists) is in progress,” it read. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TerrorismSarpanch Jammu and KashmirBaramullah
Next
Story

IB Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies! Apply for ACIO posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT2M28S

Ram Navami Violence: Bhopal Police issues advisory for Hanuman Jayanti