J&K: Sarpanch shot dead in Kashmir's Baramullah district

Baramullah: A bullet-ridden body of an independent Sarpanch was found in the orchards of the Pattan area of north Kashmir in Baramullah district who was shot dead by the terrorists, said police.

Police said the bullet-ridden body of the Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo of Goshbugh area of Pattan was found in an orchard, the Rakh area, and was taken to hospital. The doctors declared Manzoor dead on arrival.

IGP Kashmir confirming the incident said that the entire area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to trace the attackers.

Meanwhile, police in a tweet said terrorists fired upon and killed one Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an Independent Sarpanch) at the Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. “Area has been cordoned off & search to track the involved (terrorists) is in progress,” it read.



