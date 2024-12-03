J&K: Security Forces Avenge Gangangir Terror Attack, Kill LeT Terrorist

In a significant victory for security forces, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist commander involved in the deadly Z-Tunnel attack was neutralized during an overnight gunfight in the Dachigam area of Harwan, Srinagar, on Tuesday. Since November 1, security forces in the Kashmir Valley have been in an offensive mode, successfully eliminating nine terrorists.

Jammu and Kashmir Police identified the neutralized terrorist as Junaid Ramzan Bhat, a top local commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was wanted in connection with the tragic Gagangir Sonmarg Z-Tunnel terrorist attack on October 20, 2024, which claimed the lives of seven construction workers, including a doctor.

The encounter began late Monday evening, following specific intelligence inputs regarding terrorist activity in the region. A joint team comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, and other security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation to locate the hiding terrorists.

As security forces advanced, the terrorists opened fire, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. The operation resulted in the neutralization of one terrorist, and an M4 US-made carbine was recovered from the site.

A senior police officer confirmed to Zee News that the upper reaches of the area remain under cordon, with security forces maintaining a strong presence in and around the forested regions of upper Dachigam to prevent the escape of any remaining terrorists.

Since the late October terrorist attack on security personnel, forces have been operating in an offensive mode. Between November 1 and the present, they have neutralized nine hardcore terrorists, arrested 17 Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and dismantled three hideouts across the Kashmir Valley.

The successful anti-terror operation underscores the unwavering commitment of security agencies to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Massive counter-terrorism operations were launched in Kashmir in the month of November after terrorists carried out attacks in Gagangir and Gulmarg and hurled grenades at TRC Chowk.